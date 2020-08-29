UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Calls For More Clarity On Russian Military Activity In Armenia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:53 PM

Azerbaijan demands further explanations from Russia about why its military traffic to a base in Armenia has recently gone up, Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azeri president's aide in charge of foreign policy, said Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Azerbaijan demands further explanations from Russia about why its military traffic to a base in Armenia has recently gone up, Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azeri president's aide in charge of foreign policy, said Saturday.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev called Russia's Vladimir Putin on August 12 to raise concerns about Russian military cargo shipments to Armenia in the wake of the Azeri-Armenian border clashes in July. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said they were construction materials.

"We are not fully satisfied with Russia's explanation and are waiting for more clarity on why it is intensively continuing to arm Armenia .

.. We are not satisfied with the response that planes were airlifting construction materials. There are other ways to transport cargo," Hajiyev said.

Dozens of troops and civilians were killed or wounded during several days of clashes on the Azeri-Armenian border in mid-July, with the countries trading blame for the casualties. The neighbors have a fraught relationship, having fought a war over a region to the south of where the recent skirmishes took place.

