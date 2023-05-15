UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Calls Meeting Between Aliyev, Pashinyan in Brussels 'Useful'

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the recent meeting between the country's president, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels was useful and result-oriented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the recent meeting between the country's president, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels was useful and result-oriented.

Aliyev and Pashinyan held a meeting in the Belgian capital on Sunday. Following the talks, European Council President Charles Michel said the leaders agreed to resume negotiations on the border demarcation. According to Michel, the next Brussels format meeting between the countries is scheduled for July.

"We consider the fifth meeting in this format between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia organized by the President of the European Council on May 14 to be useful and result-oriented in terms of advancing the normalization agenda between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement, noting the importance of the talks in terms of promoting dialogue between the parties at the highest level.

During the meeting, detailed exchanges were held to achieve concrete results on the drafting of the bilateral peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the demarcation of borders and the restoration of communications, the ministry said, adding that the talks also provided an opportunity to discuss humanitarian issues.

"We declare that the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on mutual recognition and respect of each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international borders is the only way to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. In this context, we welcome the efforts to achieve progress for the normalization of relations and reaffirm our readiness to continue dialogue and interaction with international partners pursuing this goal," the statement read.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku began negotiations on a possible peace treaty mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union after a series of bloody skirmishes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the mountainous region. The latest conflict in the fall of 2020 ended in a Russian-brokered ceasefire, but the neighbors have repeatedly accused each other of launching armed attacks.

