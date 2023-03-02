Azerbaijan Calls on France to Apologize for 'Bloody Colonial Crimes' - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), called on France on Thursday to apologize for its "bloody colonial crimes."

"The Non-Aligned Movement always strongly supported the unquestionable sovereignty of the Union of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte, which continues to be under the colonial rule of France. As reflected in fundamental NAM documents, we call on the French government to respect the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories. The French-administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire. We also call on France to apologize and admit its responsibility for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes, and acts of genocides against NAM member countries in Africa, Southeast Asia and other places," Aliyev said during a speech at the summit of the NAM contact group on combating COVID-19 in Baku.

The Comoros archipelago, which is located 155 miles from the southeast African coast, remained a French colony until the mid-1970s. Mayotte, also known as Maore, remained an overseas territory of France following a referendum held in Comoros in 1974. In March 2009, the island's inhabitants voted in a referendum for the territory to become a French department.

The NAM is an international organization bringing together 120 countries and 17 observer states not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.