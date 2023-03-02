UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Calls On France To Apologize For 'Bloody Colonial Crimes' - President

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Azerbaijan Calls on France to Apologize for 'Bloody Colonial Crimes' - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), called on France on Thursday to apologize for its "bloody colonial crimes."

"The Non-Aligned Movement always strongly supported the unquestionable sovereignty of the Union of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte, which continues to be under the colonial rule of France. As reflected in fundamental NAM documents, we call on the French government to respect the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories. The French-administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire. We also call on France to apologize and admit its responsibility for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes, and acts of genocides against NAM member countries in Africa, Southeast Asia and other places," Aliyev said during a speech at the summit of the NAM contact group on combating COVID-19 in Baku.

The Comoros archipelago, which is located 155 miles from the southeast African coast, remained a French colony until the mid-1970s. Mayotte, also known as Maore, remained an overseas territory of France following a referendum held in Comoros in 1974. In March 2009, the island's inhabitants voted in a referendum for the territory to become a French department.

The NAM is an international organization bringing together 120 countries and 17 observer states not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

Related Topics

Africa Europe France Baku Comoros March From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

4 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

34 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 hours ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.