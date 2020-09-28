UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Can Respond If Armenia Uses Iskander Missile Systems - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Baku has proportionate response to use if Armenia uses its Iskander missile systems, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik on Monday as the two countries' conflict flared up over the past few days

"Unfortunately, anything can be expected from Armenia. It is hard for me to comment from the military point of view, what response there would be .... I am sure that the Azerbaijani forces have adequate response," the minister said, when asked what the response could be if Armenia used Iskanders.

"Unfortunately, anything can be expected from Armenia. It is hard for me to comment from the military point of view, what response there would be .... I am sure that the Azerbaijani forces have adequate response," the minister said, when asked what the response could be if Armenia used Iskanders.

