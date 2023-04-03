Azerbaijan Concerned With EU Mission Operations in Armenia - Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his concerns that the intensification of disturbances on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border coincided with the EU mission's visits to Armenia, the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Parliament speaker, Alen Simonyan, stated that the son of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ashot, had been attacked in downtown Yerevan on Sunday. The speaker linked the attack to several other recent provocations against Armenian politicians and suggested that these acts' traces lead "outside the country."

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the special envoy of the European External Action Service for the Eastern Partnership, Dirk Schuebel. Bayramov expressed his concerns that intensification of provocations made by Armenia lately has coincided with the EU mission's presence in Armenia. He stated that misuse of that mission as an excuse to disturb normalization process between Baku and Yerevan is unacceptable," the foreign ministry's statement said.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku broke out. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. In December 2022, the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

Yerevan and Baku started peace agreement negotiations under supervision by Russia, the United States and the European Union last year. At the beginning of February 2023, Yerevan received new peace treaty proposals from Azerbaijan and started to examine them. The UN's main judicial body ruled in February that Azerbaijan must ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin Corridor. Armenia, in turn, demanded that Azerbaijan "cease its orchestration and support" of the blockade.