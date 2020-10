The Azerbaijani armed forces conducted on Friday a strike from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher on the town of Hadrut in Karabakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces conducted on Friday a strike from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher on the town of Hadrut in Karabakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday.

"Smerch has just struck the town of Hadrut. Some civilians were injured," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.