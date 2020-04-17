UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Confirms 30 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,283 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:46 AM

Azerbaijan Confirms 30 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,283 - Health Authorities

Azerbaijan has registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 1,283, the spokesman for cabinet's emergency response team and presidential aide on foreign policy affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev, said on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Azerbaijan has registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 1,283, the spokesman for cabinet's emergency response team and presidential aide on foreign policy affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev, said on Thursday.

"Thirty new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, 56 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Unfortunately, two patients have died," Hajiyev said at a briefing.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at 15. A total of 460 patients have recovered.

On a global scale, more than two million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 138,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 522,000, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Died Azerbaijan From Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

51 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.