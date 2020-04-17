Azerbaijan Confirms 30 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,283 - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Azerbaijan has registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 1,283, the spokesman for cabinet's emergency response team and presidential aide on foreign policy affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev, said on Thursday.

"Thirty new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, 56 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Unfortunately, two patients have died," Hajiyev said at a briefing.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at 15. A total of 460 patients have recovered.

On a global scale, more than two million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 138,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 522,000, according to John Hopkins University.