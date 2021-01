Azerbaijan Denies Hosting Turkish Air Bases

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied on Friday hosting three Turkish air bases, after Azeri media cited Turkish sources as saying that airfields had been set up in Ganja, Lankaran and Gebele

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied on Friday hosting three Turkish air bases, after Azeri media cited Turkish sources as saying that airfields had been set up in Ganja, Lankaran and Gebele.

"The reported information is not true," Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesman Vagif Dargyakhly told Sputnik.

Dargyakhly stressed that Azerbaijan held the rotating presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2022 and did not host foreign troops.