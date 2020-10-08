UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Denies Shelling Armenian Cathedral In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Azerbaijan denies shelling Armenian cathedral in Karabakh

Azerbaijan on Thursday denied its forces had shelled a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Shusha as claimed by Armenia

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Azerbaijan on Thursday denied its forces had shelled a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Shusha as claimed by Armenia.

"The information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the military actions of the Azerbaijani army," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Unlike the armed forces of Armenia... the Azerbaijani army does not target historical, cultural, or especially religious buildings and monuments."

Related Topics

Army Armenia Azerbaijan Church

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Rd, inspects devel ..

11 minutes ago

Brussels Shuts Cafes, Bars for 1 Month in Hopes of ..

9 minutes ago

UN in Touch With Kyrgyz Senior Officials to Find P ..

9 minutes ago

Witnesses at Berlin trial recount killing 'ordered ..

9 minutes ago

Trump calls for two in-person debates with Biden b ..

9 minutes ago

Facebook bars deceptive campaign from pro-Trump gr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.