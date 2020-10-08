Azerbaijan denies shelling Armenian cathedral in Karabakh

Azerbaijan on Thursday denied its forces had shelled a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Shusha as claimed by Armenia

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Azerbaijan on Thursday denied its forces had shelled a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Shusha as claimed by Armenia.

"The information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the military actions of the Azerbaijani army," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Unlike the armed forces of Armenia... the Azerbaijani army does not target historical, cultural, or especially religious buildings and monuments."