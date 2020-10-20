Azerbaijan Destroyed Four Armenian S-300 Systems Since Onset of Karabakh Conflict - Aliyev

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:46 PM
The Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed four S-300 missile systems of the Armenian military since the conflict on the contact line in Karabakh flared up, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday
"I have mentioned two destroyed S-300 systems in my recent address. Now there are already four," Aliev said in his address to the nation.