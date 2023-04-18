UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged Subversion For Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:09 PM

About 20 people have been detained in Azerbaijan in a new episode of a crackdown on suspected subversion in the interests of Iran, the Azerbaijani Internal Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday

"A group of persons who carried out criminal activities on the instructions of the Iranian special services under the guise of religion have been exposed in Azerbaijan. A special operation against these persons was carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. During the operation, it turned out that about 20 people were members of this criminal group and were engaged in other activities under the guise of religion.

It was found that they were conducting religious propaganda in favor of Iran. Their goal was to damage the secular values of Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement.

In early March, the ministry announced that 32 people had been detained for the same reason.

In January, seven people allegedly promoting Iran's interests were arrested in an operation targeting Azerbaijani news agency SalamNews and the Interaz broadcaster. Another 55 people were arrested a few days later and charged with subversion.

