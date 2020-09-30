UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan 'determined' To Fight Until Armenian Troops Leave Karabakh

Wed 30th September 2020

Azerbaijan 'determined' to fight until Armenian troops leave Karabakh

Azerbaijan on Wednesday vowed to pursue military action against Armenian separatists in the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region until a full Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory

Azerbaijan on Wednesday vowed to pursue military action against Armenian separatists in the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region until a full Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory.

"Azerbaijan is resolutely determined to continue the counter-offensive operation until its sovereignty and territorial integrity is fully restored... (and) we clearly see the Armenian troops leaving the territory of Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement citing its envoy to the the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which mediates Karabakh peace talks.

