Azerbaijan 'determined' to fight until Armenian troops leave Karabakh

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):Azerbaijan on Wednesday vowed to pursue military action against Armenian separatists in the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region until a full Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory.

"Azerbaijan is resolutely determined to continue the counter-offensive operation until its sovereignty and territorial integrity is fully restored... (and) we clearly see the Armenian troops leaving the territory of Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement citing its envoy to the the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which mediates Karabakh peace talks.