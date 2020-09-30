Azerbaijan 'determined' To Fight Until Armenian Troops Leave Karabakh
Azerbaijan on Wednesday vowed to pursue military action against Armenian separatists in the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region until a full Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory
"Azerbaijan is resolutely determined to continue the counter-offensive operation until its sovereignty and territorial integrity is fully restored... (and) we clearly see the Armenian troops leaving the territory of Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement citing its envoy to the the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which mediates Karabakh peace talks.