Azerbaijan Does Not Claim Armenian Territory - Aliyev

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Azerbaijan does not claim Armenian territory, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

"Azerbaijan has no territorial claims against Armenia. You have to try very hard and have a wild imagination in order to see territorial claims in my words," Aliyev said at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council