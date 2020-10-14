Azerbaijan Expects Schedule of Armenian Troops Withdrawal - Aliyev

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Baku expects a schedule of Armenian armed forces withdrawal from Karabakh to be presented at the future negotiations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haber Turk.

"Following he negotiations in Moscow, we got no specific schedule for the Armenian military withdrawal.

We did not strongly insist on that, as we were OK with the provisions of the statement issued following negotiations. We were not satisfied with some of the provisions, we had not been aware of that, this is why the negotiations lasted for so long. The head of our Foreign Ministry got in touch with me, and I said there cannot be any agreement outside our conditions. We have somewhat 'relaxed' our stand on the schedule, but this does not mean there will be no schedule, there will be a schedule, but we need to discuss the timeframe," Aliyev said.