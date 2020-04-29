Azerbaijan Extends Ban on Country Entry, Exit to May 31 Due to COVID-19 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Azerbaijan has extended the ban on entry to and exit from the country to May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Countries across the world continue implementing measures to contain the coronavirus infection.

As part of these measures, most countries have suspended international flights in compliance with the decision to close borders. The global situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been analyzed, and restrictions on entry to and exit from the Azerbaijani territory via land and air transport, except cargo and charter flights, has been extended to May 31, 2020, to prevent the spreading of the virus on the country's territory," the Azerbaijani COVID-19 response center said in a press release, seen by Sputnik.