Azerbaijan Extends Borders Closure To June 15 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:36 PM

Azerbaijan Extends Borders Closure to June 15 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Response Center

Azerbaijan will extend the borders closure, introduced to contain COVID-19, to June 15, the cabinet's coronavirus response center said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Azerbaijan will extend the borders closure, introduced to contain COVID-19, to June 15, the cabinet's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

In early April, the cabinet banned entry to and exit from Azerbaijan's territory by ground and air transport. The ban was initially introduced until April 20 and then extended to May 31.

"As part of events to counter the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), most countries have temporarily closed their borders and have extended the suspension of international flights ... After analyzing the situation emerging globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was made to extend the restrictions on entry-exit to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan through ground and air transport (with an exception for cargo and charter flights) to June 15, 2020," the response center said.

