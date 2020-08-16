UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Following News About Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:19 AM

Azerbaijan Following News About Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Authorities

Azerbaijan is following the news about Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, the spokeswoman for Azerbaijan's COVID-19 response center, Yagut Garayeva, said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Azerbaijan is following the news about Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, the spokeswoman for Azerbaijan's COVID-19 response center, Yagut Garayeva, said on Saturday.

"At the moment, we are not conducting any negotiations with Russia on the vaccine. Our goal is to purchase and deliver the vaccine that will be recognized by all relevant international organizations, and we regularly contact well-known manufacturers in Europe. As for the Russian vaccine, we are following the news, we must wait for the results, the information is very encouraging. But it's too early to talk about any specific issues," Garayeva said at a briefing.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

Russian officials are currently in talks with a number of countries to seal production and distribution agreements.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry announced the start of production of the vaccine from COVID-19. Russia has already received preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 from over 20 countries, according to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

More Stories From World

