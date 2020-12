Azerbaijan handed over three prisoners to Yerevan through Russia's mediation, the Armenian Unified Information Center said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Azerbaijan handed over three prisoners to Yerevan through Russia's mediation, the Armenian Unified Information Center said on Wednesday.

"Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan's office reported that with the mediation of the Russian side, three Armenian prisoners have been handed over to the Armenian side," the center said on Facebook.