Azerbaijan Has No Military Plans on Border With Armenia - Aliyev

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Baku has no military plans on the border with Armenia.

"You asked me what happens after the Russian peacekeepers leave the region. We have borders with Armenia in Tovuz and Zenglian. Our border troops are in close proximity to the Armenian side. Are there any incidents? No, there are not.

There is no Armenian army in fact, it is demoralized. Our troops are just five meter sway from them. But we have no military plans," Aliyev said a a press conference on post-conflict development.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed concerns over Armenia's plans to modernize its army jointly with Russia.

"We have explained our position to our Russian partners. What for is this done?" Aliyev said.

"Any thought about revenge will be suppressed severely," Aliyev concluded.