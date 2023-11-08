Open Menu

Azerbaijan Holds Army Parade In Karabakh After Offensive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev oversaw a military parade in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh Wednesday, weeks after his army recaptured the long-disputed region from Armenian separatists in a lightning offensive

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev oversaw a military parade in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh Wednesday, weeks after his army recaptured the long-disputed region from Armenian separatists in a lightning offensive.

The president's office released images of Azerbaijani troops and a military orchestra lined up formation in the central square of Khankendi, which Armenians referred to as Stepanakert.

It showed blue-red-green Azerbaijani flags hoisted in front of the building that once housed offices of Karabakh's separatist leader, with an Azerbaijani emblem on top of the imposing Soviet-era edifice.

A presidency statement said first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who is the tightly controlled nation's First Vice President, and Aliyev's son Heydar also attended the ceremony.

