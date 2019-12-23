Azerbaijan holds municipal elections

Polling stations opened across Azerbaijan in the early hours of Monday for municipal elections in the south Caucasian country, with voting to close at at 19:00 local time (1500 GMT), according to the Central Election Commission

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ):Polling stations opened across Azerbaijan in the early hours of Monday for municipal elections in the south Caucasian country, with voting to close at at 19:00 local time (1500 GMT), according to the Central Election Commission.

With 4,972,356 eligible voters, Azerbaijan has more than 5,000 polling stations in 118 constituencies, with a total of 41,462 candidates running for 15,156 local seats.

The elections are monitored by 52,636 local and 17 international observers, according to the Commission. Webcams are also installed at 1,000 polling stations in an effort to ensure voting transparency. Municipal elections were last held in the country in 2014.