Azerbaijan Hospitalizes 4 Iranians With Suspected COVID-19 - Health Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Four Iranian citizens have been placed in special infection wards of a hospital in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku on Tuesday on suspicion of being infected with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

"According to the Clinical Medical Center in Baku, four Iranian citizens have been placed in infection wards of the clinic. They are young people who arrived in Baku several days ago. They submitted to the hospital with elevated temperatures," the statement said.

Iran has been experiencing an outbreak of the virus, with over 90 confirmed infections resulting in 15 deaths as of Tuesday.