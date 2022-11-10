Azerbaijan Hosting NATO Joint Force Command Training Course - Defense Ministry

A mobile training group of the NATO Joint Force Command is holding a training course for Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku, the country's defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) A mobile training group of the NATO Joint Force Command is holding a training course for Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku, the country's defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The training course on the topic 'NATO operations assessment at all levels of warfare' is being held at the Military Administration Institute (in Baku) by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, during the first day of training, Azerbaijani soldiers were briefed by NATO's Joint Forces Command instructors on several topics, including military cooperation, operations planning process, operations assessment, and NATO operations analysis systems.

The training course will last until November 12, according to the ministry.