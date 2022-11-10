UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Hosting NATO Joint Force Command Training Course - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Azerbaijan Hosting NATO Joint Force Command Training Course - Defense Ministry

A mobile training group of the NATO Joint Force Command is holding a training course for Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku, the country's defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) A mobile training group of the NATO Joint Force Command is holding a training course for Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku, the country's defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The training course on the topic 'NATO operations assessment at all levels of warfare' is being held at the Military Administration Institute (in Baku) by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, during the first day of training, Azerbaijani soldiers were briefed by NATO's Joint Forces Command instructors on several topics, including military cooperation, operations planning process, operations assessment, and NATO operations analysis systems.

The training course will last until November 12, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

NATO Mobile Baku November All

Recent Stories

MNA seeks House to amend constitutional clause all ..

MNA seeks House to amend constitutional clause allowing elections on multiple se ..

50 seconds ago
 ATC extends Imran's interim bail till November 21

ATC extends Imran's interim bail till November 21

8 minutes ago
 Speakers call for dealing with climate change effe ..

Speakers call for dealing with climate change effectively

8 minutes ago
 Any aggression against Pakistan would be responded ..

Any aggression against Pakistan would be responded in the same coin; President ..

8 minutes ago
 Parliament, a top institution of country: Raja Pe ..

Parliament, a top institution of country: Raja Pervez

10 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi to Have In-Depth Talk to Better Understa ..

Biden, Xi to Have In-Depth Talk to Better Understand One Another's Priorities- U ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.