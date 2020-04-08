Azerbaijan Increased Oil Output In March To 763,900 BPD - Energy Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:59 PM
Azerbaijan increase oil production in March to 763,900 barrels daily from 750,000 barrels per day in February, the country's Ministry of Energy told Sputnik on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Azerbaijan increase oil production in March to 763,900 barrels daily from 750,000 barrels per day in February, the country's Ministry of Energy told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"In March, average daily output was 763,900 barrels, 683,700 barrels of crude and 80,200 barrels of condensate," the ministry said.