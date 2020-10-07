UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Launches Drone Attack On Civilian Facilities In Stepanakert - Karabakh Ministry

Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:35 PM

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched on Wednesday suicide drones on civilian facilities in Stepanakert, the Foreign Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces launched on Wednesday suicide drones on civilian facilities in Stepanakert, the Foreign Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said.

"The Azerbaijani armed forces have once again attacked Stepanakert right now, suicide drones and missiles are launched on civilian facilities.

We do not have any information about injuries so far," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, plumes of smoke can be seen across Stepanakert and its outskirts.

