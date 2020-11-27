UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Lawmakers Urge French Removal From Karabakh Mediation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:19 AM

Azerbaijan lawmakers urge French removal from Karabakh mediation

Azerbaijani lawmakers on Thursday called for France to be expelled from a group mediating in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute after the French Senate backed the breakaway region's independence claim

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ):Azerbaijani lawmakers on Thursday called for France to be expelled from a group mediating in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute after the French Senate backed the breakaway region's independence claim.

The French upper house on Wednesday adopted a non-binding resolution calling on France to recognise the ethnic Armenian enclave of Azerbaijan as an independent state.

The move came after Armenia agreed to a peace deal earlier this month that ended weeks of fresh fighting over Karabakh, which broke from Baku's control during a war in the early 1990s.

France along with Russia and the United States co-chairs the Minsk Group, which has led talks seeking a solution to the conflict for decades but has failed to achieve a lasting agreement.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, Azerbaijani lawmakers urged the government to appeal to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) -- which oversees the Minsk Group -- to expel France from its presidency.

They also urged Baku to revise its "political... and economic relations" with France.

Parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova said a "dirty political campaign against Azerbaijan" had been organised in the French Senate and that Azerbaijani lawmakers had to respond.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had praised the French resolution as "historic".

Under the Moscow-brokered peace agreement -- which leaves Karabakh's future political status in limbo -- Armenia is losing control of parts of the enclave's territory as well as seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan it held since the 1990s.

The Armenian separatists are retaining control over most of Karabakh's territory and some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have deployed along frontline areas and to protect a land link connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh's declaration of independence from Azerbaijan has not been recognised by any country, including Armenia, which strongly backs its separatist authorities.

eg-im/emg/mm/cdw

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Prime Minister Russia Europe France Baku Minsk Armenia Independence Azerbaijan United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Govt run hospitals backbone of healthcare system o ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 Mutation May Require Repeated Vaccination ..

27 minutes ago

EU Parliament OKs Mini Trade Deal With US in 1st T ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.