Azerbaijan Leader Calls Snap Presidential Vote For February 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday called snap presidential elections in February, according to a decree published in the tightly-controlled country.

Aliyev's popularity is soaring after his military recaptured the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian separatists in a lightning offensive in September.

He ordered officials "to call a snap election" and asked the central election commission to ensure that the vote takes place "on February 7, 2024," the decree said.

Elections had previously been scheduled for 2025.

A state-run pollster recently said 75 percent of the population approve of Aliyev's handling of the conflict, which saw the mass exodus of ethnic Armenians living in the long-disputed mountainous territory.

