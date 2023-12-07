Azerbaijan Leader Calls Snap Presidential Vote For February 7
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday called snap presidential elections in February, according to a decree published in the tightly-controlled country.
Aliyev's popularity is soaring after his military recaptured the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian separatists in a lightning offensive in September.
He ordered officials "to call a snap election" and asked the central election commission to ensure that the vote takes place "on February 7, 2024," the decree said.
Elections had previously been scheduled for 2025.
A state-run pollster recently said 75 percent of the population approve of Aliyev's handling of the conflict, which saw the mass exodus of ethnic Armenians living in the long-disputed mountainous territory.