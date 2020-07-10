UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Lowers Oil Output By 1Mln Tonnes In First Six Months Of Year - Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Azerbaijan lowered its oil production by a million tonnes in the first six months of the year to 17.8 million tonnes, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Between January and June 2020, according to the existing data, Azerbaijan produced 17.

8 million tonnes of oil (including condensate). The oil output (including condensate) was about a million tonnes lower than in the same period last year," the press service said.

