Azerbaijan, Morocco Discuss Inter-parliamentary Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 06:51 PM

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) As part of her working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, Sidi Mohamed Ould Errachid.

According to AZERTAC news agency, during the meeting, the two speakers exchanged views on the current state and future of relations between their respective countries and parliaments.

It was noted that Azerbaijan-Morocco ties are founded on mutual respect, with steady progress observed in their political dialogue. They also discussed bilateral cooperation within international organizations and emphasized the mutual support extended by both the nations at various multilateral platforms.

The importance of reciprocal visits and high-level exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted. Both the speakers stressed the valuable role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in further deepening ties between the two countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled with appreciation her official visit to Morocco, noting that such visits significantly contribute to advancing bilateral relations. She and her Moroccan counterpart also explored opportunities to expand collaboration between members of the parliament and parliamentary committees.

