Azerbaijan Opposition Announce Rally Regardless Of Government Permission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Azerbaijan Opposition Announce Rally Regardless of Government Permission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Azerbaijani opposition has filed an application with the authorities to hold a rally in central Baku on November 2, saying it will go ahead even in case of refusal.

On October 19, an attempt to hold an unauthorized rally was foiled by police that blocked several key roads around the city center.

Police later announced that they had arrested 60 people, including Ali Kerimli, the chairman of the opposition Popular Front Party.

"We offered the authorities two options ... We can compromise and hold a rally at the stadium. But if we are refused, we will hold a rally in the center. This is the popular will. We made this decision, feeling the support of the people on social media," Karimli said in a video message published on his social media accounts.

Protesters have voiced a wide range of demands calling for more freedoms and transparency in the oil-rich ex-Soviet state.

