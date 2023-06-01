Azerbaijan Plans to Spend $600Mln on Advanced Weapons in 2023 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Azerbaijan intends to spend 1 billion manats ($600 million) to purchase new advanced weapons and modern military equipment in 2023 as part of reforms in the Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry said that the government was planning to allocate an additional 1 billion manats from the national budget in 2023 for expenditure on projects and special defense activities.

"The allocation of 1 billion manats for projects and activities of special defense purposes will enable the purchase of new modern weapons and military equipment as part of the ongoing reforms in the Azerbaijani army," Hasanov said.

After the decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s, Baku launched reforms of the ground forces of the Azerbaijani army. The structural changes provide for the use of new technologies, as well as the development of new projects that will enable the more flexible placement and rotation of the Azerbaijani military.

The Azerbaijani Finance Ministry plans to spend 5.32 billion manats on defense and national security in 2023, which is 4.6% more than in 2022.