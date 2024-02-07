Azerbaijan president poised for easy win in election

Azerbaijanis voted in a snap presidential election on Wednesday, with a fifth term for Ilham Aliyev seen as a foregone conclusion after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Azerbaijanis voted in a snap presidential election on Wednesday, with a fifth term for Ilham Aliyev seen as a foregone conclusion after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists.

A crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real opposition boosted the certainty of an easy win for Aliyev, whose troops recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in September.

The oil-rich nation's main opposition parties are boycotting the vote, which one opposition leader, Ali Kerimli of the National Front party, called an "imitation of democracy".

"There are no conditions in the country for the conduct of free and fair elections," he said.

The six other candidates who are running are little-known and have praised Aliyev as a great statesman and a victorious commander-in-chief since he announced the election in December, a year ahead of schedule.

The country's Central Election Commission said turnout stood at 60.5 percent by 1100 GMT, seven hours after polls opened.

The president and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to Karabakh to cast their ballots in the region's main city of Khankendi.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's post-Soviet history, 26 polling stations opened in Karabakh. The enclave has been largely deserted after its entire ethnic-Armenian population -- more than 100,000 people -- fled to Armenia after Baku's takeover.

At a polling station in central Baku, pensioner Shalalya Abbasova, 68, said she voted for Aliyev because he "did what seemed impossible -- accomplished our dream, liberated the occupied territories."