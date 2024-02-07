Azerbaijan President Poised For Easy Win In Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Azerbaijanis voted in a snap presidential election on Wednesday, with a fifth term for Ilham Aliyev seen as a foregone conclusion after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Azerbaijanis voted in a snap presidential election on Wednesday, with a fifth term for Ilham Aliyev seen as a foregone conclusion after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists.
A crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real opposition boosted the certainty of an easy win for Aliyev, whose troops recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in September.
The oil-rich nation's main opposition parties are boycotting the vote, which one opposition leader, Ali Kerimli of the National Front party, called an "imitation of democracy".
"There are no conditions in the country for the conduct of free and fair elections," he said.
The six other candidates who are running are little-known and have praised Aliyev as a great statesman and a victorious commander-in-chief since he announced the election in December, a year ahead of schedule.
The country's Central Election Commission said turnout stood at 60.5 percent by 1100 GMT, seven hours after polls opened.
The president and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to Karabakh to cast their ballots in the region's main city of Khankendi.
For the first time in Azerbaijan's post-Soviet history, 26 polling stations opened in Karabakh. The enclave has been largely deserted after its entire ethnic-Armenian population -- more than 100,000 people -- fled to Armenia after Baku's takeover.
At a polling station in central Baku, pensioner Shalalya Abbasova, 68, said she voted for Aliyev because he "did what seemed impossible -- accomplished our dream, liberated the occupied territories."
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
More Stories From World
-
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry19 minutes ago
-
William fills royal void amid King Charles cancer treatment10 minutes ago
-
IAEA delegation arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant9 minutes ago
-
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'2 hours ago
-
Rui Pinto of Football Leaks gives hard disks to European investigators2 hours ago
-
Spain: Child protection key to legal fight against gender violence2 hours ago
-
China's NEV retail sales surge 102 pct in January3 hours ago
-
2023 the warmest year in China since 1951: report3 hours ago
-
Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction3 hours ago
-
Mobile internet access restored in Senegal capital: AFP3 hours ago
-
Messi starts on bench in Tokyo after Hong Kong controversy3 hours ago
-
Landslide at Philippine gold-mining village kills seven3 hours ago