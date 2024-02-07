Open Menu

Azerbaijan President Poised For Easy Win In Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Azerbaijan president poised for easy win in election

Azerbaijanis voted in a snap presidential election on Wednesday, with a fifth term for Ilham Aliyev seen as a foregone conclusion after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Azerbaijanis voted in a snap presidential election on Wednesday, with a fifth term for Ilham Aliyev seen as a foregone conclusion after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists.

A crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real opposition boosted the certainty of an easy win for Aliyev, whose troops recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in September.

The oil-rich nation's main opposition parties are boycotting the vote, which one opposition leader, Ali Kerimli of the National Front party, called an "imitation of democracy".

"There are no conditions in the country for the conduct of free and fair elections," he said.

The six other candidates who are running are little-known and have praised Aliyev as a great statesman and a victorious commander-in-chief since he announced the election in December, a year ahead of schedule.

The country's Central Election Commission said turnout stood at 60.5 percent by 1100 GMT, seven hours after polls opened.

The president and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to Karabakh to cast their ballots in the region's main city of Khankendi.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's post-Soviet history, 26 polling stations opened in Karabakh. The enclave has been largely deserted after its entire ethnic-Armenian population -- more than 100,000 people -- fled to Armenia after Baku's takeover.

At a polling station in central Baku, pensioner Shalalya Abbasova, 68, said she voted for Aliyev because he "did what seemed impossible -- accomplished our dream, liberated the occupied territories."

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Baku Armenia Azerbaijan September December Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

11 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

11 minutes ago
 IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegia ..

Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

11 minutes ago
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

31 minutes ago
 Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcomin ..

Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections

11 minutes ago
 Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversa ..

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

19 minutes ago
 Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave EC ..

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

19 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..

19 minutes ago
 Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar T ..

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World