Azerbaijan Presidential Assistant Says 2 People Killed, 23 Injured in Ganja Missile Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Two people have been killed and 23 more seriously injured as a result of the missile attack at the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, Azerbaijani presidential assistant Hikmet Hajiyev said on Saturday.

"According to initial information so far 23 individuals have been seriously wounded and 2 persons killed as a result of Armenia's missile attack to Ganja city. These are not final figures. Emergency Services are working on the ground. WarCrimes of Armenia continues," Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.