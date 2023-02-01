Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azerbaijan is thoroughly investigating the deadly attack on its embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran, President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Azerbaijan is thoroughly investigating the deadly attack on its embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran, President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday.

"Azerbaijan is conducting a thorough investigation into this act of terrorism," he said, adding that Iranian police and security forces were slow in responding to the attack.

The embassy suspended operation in the wake of Friday's attack by a gunman who killed a security guard and injured two others.

Aliyev, who spoke during a video link-up with Turkish Education Minister Mahmut Ozer, praised the guards' bravery for stopping the attacker and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for offering his condolences.