The Azeri authorities have extended the quarantine against COVID-19 until May 31, the government's operational headquarters said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Azeri authorities have extended the quarantine against COVID-19 until May 31, the government's operational headquarters said on Friday.

"Having analyzed the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, preventive measures implemented in other states, as well as the recommendations of the World Health Organization regarding the coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the duration of the special quarantine is extended until 00:00 of May 31, 2020 [20:00 GMT, May 30]," the headquarters said in a statement.

It has also been decided to soften some restrictions in light of the recovery dynamic and how fast the virus is spreading among the population.

On May 4, the cities of Baku, Sumqayit, Lankaran, and the Absheron district will see restoration of civil servants' activities and opening of some businesses.

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,804 cases, with the death toll standing at 24.