Azerbaijan Ready For Talks With Armenia On Economic Benefits Of Ending Conflict - Official

Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:39 AM

Baku is ready to discuss with Armenia the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that would open the potential for economic collaboration, the Head of the Azerbaijan Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, Hikmet Hajiyev, said during a discussion at the Atlantic Council think tank

"We are ready to sit together as part of the substantive talks, as part of the discussion on the resolution of the conflict and to discuss the economic benefits of the conflict resolution as well," Hajiyev said on Tuesday.

Hajiyev added that ending the conflict would aid both countries' economies. He also said the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is unacceptable.

"Azerbaijan believes that peaceful resolutions out of the conflict are not exhausted.

.. let's sit together and look into the future. With the resolution of the conflict, there will be finally a win-win situation for both countries. But current status is unacceptable for us," Hajiyev said.

Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed independence in 1991, which was followed by a bloody three-year war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The region is officially viewed as Azerbaijani territory. The pressure in the area continues resulting in occasional violence. An escalation of tensions in the region took place in early April 2016.

In late March, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had his first official meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliye. During the meeting the two leaders agreed to continue direct dialogue on the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

