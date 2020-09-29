The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan refutes Yerevan's reports that Armenia's Su-25 plane was downed by a Turkish F-16 fighter, the head of the ministry's press service, Vagif Dargyahly, said Tuesday

"The information of Armenian media is a lie and yet another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine," Dargyahly said.