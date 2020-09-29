UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Refutes Yerevan's Claim Of Turkish Plane Downed Armenian Aircraft

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Azerbaijan Refutes Yerevan's Claim of Turkish Plane Downed Armenian Aircraft

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan refutes Yerevan's reports that Armenia's Su-25 plane was downed by a Turkish F-16 fighter, the head of the ministry's press service, Vagif Dargyahly, said Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan refutes Yerevan's reports that Armenia's Su-25 plane was downed by a Turkish F-16 fighter, the head of the ministry's press service, Vagif Dargyahly, said Tuesday.

"The information of Armenian media is a lie and yet another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine," Dargyahly said.

