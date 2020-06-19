UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Reinstates Strict Lockdown As Virus Cases Surge

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:18 AM

Azerbaijan reinstates strict lockdown as virus cases surge

Azerbaijan is to reinstate a tight coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of the disease, officials said Thursday, as infections surged weeks after the country eased restrictions

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Azerbaijan is to reinstate a tight coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of the disease, officials said Thursday, as infections surged weeks after the country eased restrictions.

"A quarantine regime will be extended until August 1" from Sunday in the capital Baku and several other major cities, the Caspian nation's government said in a statement.

The stay-at-home regime will be tightened.

Azerbaijanis will be allowed to leave home only after receiving permission via text message from the authorities, the statement said.

Currently they need no permission to go shopping or see a doctor.

The number of infections in the oil-rich ex-Soviet nation of around 10 million people has doubled since June 1.

Overall, the country has so far reported 11,329 cases of the coronavirus and 139 deaths.

Azerbaijan imposed a state of emergency to contain the outbreak on March 24.

It was then lifted on May 31, with most restrictions relaxed.

Related Topics

Doctor Baku Azerbaijan March May June August Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

21 minutes ago

Fitch lowers its outlook on India's economy to neg ..

1 minute ago

Sharifs have many skeletons in cupboard: Aslam Iqb ..

2 minutes ago

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

Don't make Diack a scapegoat, defence pleas

3 minutes ago

Israeli annexation poses 'unprecedented danger': J ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.