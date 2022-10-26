UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Reports Accident At Main Water Supply System In Capital City

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Azerbaijan Reports Accident at Main Water Supply System in Capital City

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) An accident occurred on the main water pipeline in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, the Azerbaijani emergency situations ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the streets of the city were flooded.

"On the morning of October 26, an accident occurred on the main water pipeline located on Asad Akhmedov Street in the Yasamal district of Baku ... connecting the central reservoirs of the capital. As a result of the accident, the streets were flooded.

In this regard, relevant forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in work on pumping water from flooded places," the ministry said.

According to Anar Cebrayilli, the head of the public relations department of Azersu water company, emergency crews and special equipment of the Baku water utility and the Yasamal district water utility were sent to the scene.

The accident left the Yasamal and Sabail districts of Baku partially without water, Cebrayilli added.

