Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corridor - Azeri Economy Minister

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Baku, Moscow and Tehran are preparing to create a North-South energy corridor, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on Saturday.

"A feasibility study is currently being prepared on the creation of the Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran 'North-South' energy corridor. All of these works expand our cooperation in the energy sector," Mustafayev told reporters.

At the same time, the minister noted that the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Russia operate in a parallel mode and the electricity exchange is underway.

"So, in 2018, more than 121 million kWh of electricity was exported from Azerbaijan to Russia, and over 76 million kWh of electricity was imported from Russia," Mustafayev said.

Russia's System Operator and power company Rosseti, Azerbaijan's Azerenerji and Iran's Tavanir are parties to the agreement.