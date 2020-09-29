UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Says 10 Civilians Killed, 30 Injured In Armenian Shelling In Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:33 PM

Azerbaijan Says 10 Civilians Killed, 30 Injured in Armenian Shelling in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that 10 civilians were killed and 30 injured in Armenia's shelling in Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that 10 civilians were killed and 30 injured in Armenia's shelling in Karabakh.

"On September 27, Armenian armed forces blatantly broke the ceasefire and used aggression. Breaching the norms and principles of the international law, they targeted civilians. Ten civilians were killed, 30 injured. Two of the dead were school children," the ministry representative said.

