Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Fourteen people died in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash in the east of the Caucasus country on Tuesday, officials said.

"Fourteen people died and two more were wounded as a result of a state border service helicopter crash," the ex-Soviet republic's frontier guard said in a statement, adding that 13 of the victims were military officers.