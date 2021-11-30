UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Says 14 Dead In Military Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:55 PM

Fourteen people died in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash in the east of the Caucasus country on Tuesday, officials said

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Fourteen people died in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash in the east of the Caucasus country on Tuesday, officials said.

"Fourteen people died and two more were wounded as a result of a state border service helicopter crash," the ex-Soviet republic's frontier guard said in a statement, adding that 13 of the victims were military officers.

