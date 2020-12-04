UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Says 2,783 Soldiers Killed In Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:46 AM

Azerbaijan says 2,783 soldiers killed in Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Azerbaijan said Thursday that nearly 2,800 of its soldiers were killed in recent fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, the first details it has released of military losses in weeks of clashes with Armenian forces

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Azerbaijan said Thursday that nearly 2,800 of its soldiers were killed in recent fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, the first details it has released of military losses in weeks of clashes with Armenian forces.

The defence ministry in Baku said in a statement that "2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces were killed in the patriotic war," adding that 100 more soldiers were missing.

More Stories From World

