Open Menu

Azerbaijan Says Aims For 'peaceful Reintegration' Of Karabakh Armenians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Azerbaijan says aims for 'peaceful reintegration' of Karabakh Armenians

Azerbaijan said Wednesday it aimed to peacefully "reintegrate" Armenians living in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that it supported normalising ties with historic rival Armenia

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Azerbaijan said Wednesday it aimed to peacefully "reintegrate" Armenians living in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that it supported normalising ties with historic rival Armenia.

Baku earlier announced an end to its one-day offensive in Karabakh after reaching a deal with ethnic Armenian separatists, who agreed to lay down their arms and hold integration talks with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan's agenda is about peaceful reintegration of Karabakh Armenians, and Azerbaijan also supports the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," said presidential foreign policy advisor Hikmet Hajiyev.

He said Baku was "ready" for talks with the separatists due in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh on Thursday, adding that it wanted a "smooth reintegration."The offensive was seen as a major victory for Azerbaijan, which won a 2020 war with Armenia and has since sought to repopulate Karabakh.

The ceasefire required the ethnic Armenian separatists to lay down their arms and surrender.

Related Topics

Baku Armenia Azerbaijan 2020

Recent Stories

Four of a family injured in accident

Four of a family injured in accident

5 minutes ago
 September 21 last date for admission in NTUF progr ..

September 21 last date for admission in NTUF programs

5 minutes ago
 Calligraphy exhibition held at PNCA to celebrate R ..

Calligraphy exhibition held at PNCA to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awwal

5 minutes ago
 UAE endorses ‘Mangrove Breakthrough&#039;; annou ..

UAE endorses ‘Mangrove Breakthrough&#039;; announces Mangroves Ministerial at ..

11 minutes ago
 IT, Telecom Ministry encourages banking sector to ..

IT, Telecom Ministry encourages banking sector to facilitate IT & ITES sector: A ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan farmers get pulses seeds to enhance pr ..

Balochistan farmers get pulses seeds to enhance production

14 minutes ago
Man's body found in Faislabad

Man's body found in Faislabad

12 minutes ago
 Robbers' gang busted; valuables, weapons recovered ..

Robbers' gang busted; valuables, weapons recovered

12 minutes ago
 Federal Shariat Court admits plea challenging abol ..

Federal Shariat Court admits plea challenging abolition of law on suicide

12 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs meeting to review arrangement ..

Mayor Karachi chairs meeting to review arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal

12 minutes ago
 1333 electricity thieves caught in 15 days; Rs.163 ..

1333 electricity thieves caught in 15 days; Rs.163.6 mln fine imposed: Faisalaba ..

12 minutes ago
 Son of ousted Gabon leader held in corruption case ..

Son of ousted Gabon leader held in corruption case

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World