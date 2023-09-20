Azerbaijan says aims for 'peaceful reintegration' of Karabakh Armenians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Azerbaijan said Wednesday it aimed to peacefully "reintegrate" Armenians living in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that it supported normalising ties with historic rival Armenia.

Baku earlier announced an end to its one-day offensive in Karabakh after reaching a deal with ethnic Armenian separatists, who agreed to lay down their arms and hold integration talks with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan's agenda is about peaceful reintegration of Karabakh Armenians, and Azerbaijan also supports the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," said presidential foreign policy advisor Hikmet Hajiyev.

He said Baku was "ready" for talks with the separatists due in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh on Thursday, adding that it wanted a "smooth reintegration."The offensive was seen as a major victory for Azerbaijan, which won a 2020 war with Armenia and has since sought to repopulate Karabakh.

The ceasefire required the ethnic Armenian separatists to lay down their arms and surrender.