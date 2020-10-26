UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Says Armenian Armed Forces Shelled City Of Terter From MLRS Smerch

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Azerbaijan Says Armenian Armed Forces Shelled City of Terter From MLRS Smerch

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday that Armenian armed forces had shelled the town of Terter, which is located close to the Karabakh region, with Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher.

"On October 26, at 18:15 [14:14 GMT], the enemy shelled the town of Terter with Smerch MLRS," the press service of the ministry said.

Related Topics

October

Recent Stories

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

2 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

32 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

1 hour ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.