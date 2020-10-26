Azerbaijan Says Armenian Armed Forces Shelled City of Terter From MLRS Smerch

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday that Armenian armed forces had shelled the town of Terter, which is located close to the Karabakh region, with Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher.

"On October 26, at 18:15 [14:14 GMT], the enemy shelled the town of Terter with Smerch MLRS," the press service of the ministry said.