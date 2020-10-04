UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Says Armenian Shelling Of Ganja Kills 1, Wounds 4, Causes Heavy Damage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Azerbaijan Says Armenian Shelling of Ganja Kills 1, Wounds 4, Causes Heavy Damage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) One civilian has died and four others were wounded in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja as a result of Armenian shelling, the country's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"1 civilian killed and 4 injured as the result of the missile strike by the #Armenia/n army on dense residential areas of #Ganja, the 2nd largest city of #Azerbaijan, 60 km away from the Armenian border.

Evidence of heavy damage to the city," the ministry said in a post on Twitter with photographs of a destroyed building.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied reports that shelling from Nagorno-Karabakh forces destroyed a military airfield but instead said the shelling targeted civilian populations.

Related Topics

Injured Army Twitter Died Border Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

1 hour ago

UAE calls for UN Member States to uphold obligatio ..

2 hours ago

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health a ..

2 hours ago

SHUAA launches three Sharia-compliant funds in ADG ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 34.77 million, deat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.