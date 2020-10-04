Azerbaijan Says Armenian Shelling of Ganja Kills 1, Wounds 4, Causes Heavy Damage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) One civilian has died and four others were wounded in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja as a result of Armenian shelling, the country's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"1 civilian killed and 4 injured as the result of the missile strike by the #Armenia/n army on dense residential areas of #Ganja, the 2nd largest city of #Azerbaijan, 60 km away from the Armenian border.

Evidence of heavy damage to the city," the ministry said in a post on Twitter with photographs of a destroyed building.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied reports that shelling from Nagorno-Karabakh forces destroyed a military airfield but instead said the shelling targeted civilian populations.