Azerbaijan Says Armenian Shelling Of Ganja Kills 1, Wounds 4, Causes Heavy Damage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) One civilian has died and four others were wounded in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja as a result of Armenian shelling, the country's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.
"1 civilian killed and 4 injured as the result of the missile strike by the #Armenia/n army on dense residential areas of #Ganja, the 2nd largest city of #Azerbaijan, 60 km away from the Armenian border.
Evidence of heavy damage to the city," the ministry said in a post on Twitter with photographs of a destroyed building.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied reports that shelling from Nagorno-Karabakh forces destroyed a military airfield but instead said the shelling targeted civilian populations.