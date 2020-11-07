UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:38 PM

Azerbaijan Says Consulate in Ukraine's Kharkiv Attacked

The Azerbaijani consulate building in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv has suffered a shooting attack, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Azerbaijani consulate building in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv has suffered a shooting attack, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported.

"At approximately 2:30 [00:30 GMT] the building of the honorary consulate of the Azerbaijani Republic in the city of Kharkiv was shot at with firearms. Six shots were made at the door and windows of the consulate. None of the consulate employees were hurt as there was no one in the building during the night. The honorary consulate's cameras recorded two attackers," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the city police had already opened a criminal investigation and proposed to view the attack in the context of alleged provocations by radical Armenian forces against Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have suffered a setback in relations after the re-ignition of hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in tensions between Armenian and Azerbaijani diaspora in various countries.

