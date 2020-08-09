UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:18 AM

Azerbaijan Says Cut Daily Oil Production by 163,900 Barrels in July per OPEC+ Deal

Azerbaijan has cut its daily oil production by 163,900 barrels in July, in accordance with the OPEC+ deal, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Azerbaijan has cut its daily oil production by 163,900 barrels in July, in accordance with the OPEC+ deal, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In July 2020, daily oil production in the country was 554,100 barrels .

.. Azerbaijan in July decreased the daily crude oil production by 163,900 barrels within the process of cutting daily production per the OPEC+ deal, [thus] fulfilling the deal's conditions," the ministry said

