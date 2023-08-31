Azerbaijan says embassy in Lebanon attacked by people of Armenian origin

Azerbaijan on Thursday said its embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut was attacked by people of Armenian origin, but there were no injuries

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Azerbaijan on Thursday said its embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut was attacked by people of Armenian origin, but there were no injuries.

"About 50 people of Armenian origin ... struck the fence around the administrative building of the embassy and threw bottles containing paint and explosives," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Lebanese agency responsible for protecting diplomatic missions was informed of the incident, but the attackers managed to escape before the arrival of law enforcement personnel.

The ministry urged the Lebanese authorities to arrest those involved in the attack, adding that security of the mission was strengthened.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, and the two sides are discussing a peace deal since then.