Open Menu

Azerbaijan Says Embassy In Lebanon Attacked By People Of Armenian Origin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Azerbaijan says embassy in Lebanon attacked by people of Armenian origin

Azerbaijan on Thursday said its embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut was attacked by people of Armenian origin, but there were no injuries

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Azerbaijan on Thursday said its embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut was attacked by people of Armenian origin, but there were no injuries.

"About 50 people of Armenian origin ... struck the fence around the administrative building of the embassy and threw bottles containing paint and explosives," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Lebanese agency responsible for protecting diplomatic missions was informed of the incident, but the attackers managed to escape before the arrival of law enforcement personnel.

The ministry urged the Lebanese authorities to arrest those involved in the attack, adding that security of the mission was strengthened.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, and the two sides are discussing a peace deal since then.

Related Topics

Attack Armenia Beirut Azerbaijan Lebanon 2020 From

Recent Stories

Flood makes 162,000 people homeless in Bahawalpur

Flood makes 162,000 people homeless in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

3 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspects Nawansh ..

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspects Nawanshahr chair lift

4 minutes ago
 5 killed,1130 injured in 1097 RTCs in Punjab

5 killed,1130 injured in 1097 RTCs in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Inaugural Hockey5s WC in January

Inaugural Hockey5s WC in January

4 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs illegal housing block killing 73 in S ..

Fire engulfs illegal housing block killing 73 in South Africa

4 minutes ago
PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

4 minutes ago
 IT industry got potential to fix Pakistan's trade ..

IT industry got potential to fix Pakistan's trade imbalance: IT Minister

2 minutes ago
 27 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

27 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

7 minutes ago
 Health Department issues dengue alert

Health Department issues dengue alert

7 minutes ago
 Gold rates increase by Rs.3,400 to Rs 239,800 per ..

Gold rates increase by Rs.3,400 to Rs 239,800 per tola

7 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine carry out drone strikes in each ot ..

Russia, Ukraine carry out drone strikes in each other's cities

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World