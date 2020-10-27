UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Says Four Civilians Killed In Armenian Missile Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Azerbaijan says four civilians killed in Armenian missile attack

Azerbaijan on Tuesday accused Armenia of carrying out a missile attack on its town of Barda near the frontline with Nagorno-Karabakh that killed four people

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Azerbaijan on Tuesday accused Armenia of carrying out a missile attack on its town of Barda near the frontline with Nagorno-Karabakh that killed four people.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said on Twitter that a toddler was among the dead and that 10 people were wounded, accusing Armenia of an "indiscriminate and targeted attack against civilians".

